In case you needed a reason to get in your emotions and recollect about your time in the sandbox and the people that were there with you from the beginning, Nike released a new ad about friendship starring Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The two Browns receivers have been reunited as teammates after playing together in college from 2011 to 2013 at LSU. An offseason trade with the Giants brought Beckham to Cleveland after a deal last offseason brought Landry in.

In the above Nike commercial, the similarities between the childhood best friends are highlighted to show just how much of their lives they had been working on the same tasks and accomplishing them on similar timeliness.

Titled "Shared Dream", the spot ends with a photo of the receivers from before they made it to the NFL.

So in case you needed another reason to root for the Browns this season, here are two best friends from Louisiana who just want to be good at football.

How can you root against that?