Report: Redskins' Trent Williams Doing Fine After Procedure to Remove Growth From Scalp

Trent Williams earned his seventh straight Pro Bowl selection this past season.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 01, 2019

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams will be ready for training camp, but will likely be careful during the spring after having surgery to remove a growth from his scalp, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

According to Rapoport, Williams spent the last few weeks dealing with the growth or tumor on his head that doctors worried might be malignant. Williams's teammates wondered if the left tackle was going to have to miss the entire season because of the issue.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has only played all 16 games in a season twice. Since his first two Pro Bowl years in 2012 and 2013, Williams has missed at least two games four times, including 2017 when he only played in 10 contests.

