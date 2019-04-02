Report: Cowboys Extend Randy Gregory's Contract

The Cowboys reportedly extend the contract of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.

By Scooby Axson
April 02, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys extended the contract of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory, keeping him with the team through the 2020 season, reports NFL.com.

According to the report, $310,000 of his salary for 2019 was converted into a signing bonus. The deal also includes a one-year salary of $735,000 which could be more depending on escalators.

The NFL indefinitely suspended the 26-year-old Gregory in February for another violation of the league's substance abuse policy and not following the terms of his conditional reinstatement,

Gregory has been suspended four times since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft.

He played 12 games his rookie year and two games in 2016. He missed the entire 2017 season because of suspension but came back to play 14 games in 2018, where he recorded a career-high six sacks.

