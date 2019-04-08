Last week, the Alliance of American Football folded freeing up league players to sign with NFL teams.

This week, the spotlight is back on quarterback Josh Rosen and the Cardinals.

Despite being the subject of trade rumors, Rosen will be at the Cardinals' offseason workout Monday.

There have been rumors that Arizona will deal its quarterback and draft Heisman winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, but Rosen has no indication whether or not he'll be on the team in a month or so.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has no indication one way or the other on whether or not he’ll still be on the team in a month or so, but he will be at the Cardinals’ offseason program Monday. The Dolphins, Redskins, Giants and Chargers have checked in with the Cardinals on Rosen. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Washington Redskins remains the team in best position to acquire Rosen. Washington has four picks in the top 100 of this year's draft. (Peter King, NBC Sports)

• The Cardinals have gone through the motions with the consensus No. 1 prospect in the draft—Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. One general manager told SI's Albert Breer that they might be trying to push the 49ers to deal up one spot to get him. Bosa is expected right now to take trips to a total of five teams facilities for "30" visits: Teams are allotted 30 prospect visits before the draft, where they bring the prospect into the facility. Bosa met with the Giants last week, in addition to the Cardinals. He'll be meeting with the 49ers, Raiders and Buccaneers this week. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• The San Francisco 49ers had significant interest in Odell Beckham, Jr. and would have topped the Cleveland Browns offer if given the opportunity. (Pat McManamon and Jordan Raanan, ESPN.com)

• Florida’s Jawaan Taylor, Alabama’s Jonah Williams and Washington State’s Andre Dillard should come off the draft board one after another somewhere in the top half of the first round, maybe starting with Jacksonville at No. 7. The belief is they'll all be gone by the No. 15 or No. 16 pick. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will be visiting the Denver Broncos over two days. (Mike Klis, 9 News)

• Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is set to visit the Redskins and Broncos this week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)