Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Arrested for Driving With Suspended License

Fournette's license was suspended for an unpaid speeding ticket back in Nov. 2018.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 11, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from an unpaid traffic ticket, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported.

According to jail records obtained by Action News Jax, Fournette was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license. Fournette's license was suspended last month after he was cited in Neptune Beach for going 37 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on Nov. 17, 2018. His bond was $1,508.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the Jaguars said in a statement, according to DiRocco. "No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Fournette, 24, played in just eight games last year. He rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns and was suspended one game for leaving the field to join an altercation that erupted against the Buffalo Bills.

The former fourth-overall pick has a career 1,479 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message