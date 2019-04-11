Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from an unpaid traffic ticket, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported.

According to jail records obtained by Action News Jax, Fournette was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license. Fournette's license was suspended last month after he was cited in Neptune Beach for going 37 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on Nov. 17, 2018. His bond was $1,508.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the Jaguars said in a statement, according to DiRocco. "No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Fournette, 24, played in just eight games last year. He rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns and was suspended one game for leaving the field to join an altercation that erupted against the Buffalo Bills.

The former fourth-overall pick has a career 1,479 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.