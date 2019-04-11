The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in two weeks, they will be selection the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players signing contracts and aftermath of the Alliance of American Football ceasing operations.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Washington Redskins are not pursuing trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown looked "impressive" and medical re-checks on his surgically repaired foot were "excellent." Brown is projected as a first-round pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The New England Patriots meeting are meeting with quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Will Grier. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas visits the England Patriots. (Field Yates, ESPN)

• The Minneosta Vikings tried to trade defensive end Everson Griffen for guard Kevin Zeiter. (Andrew Krammer/ Ben Goessling, Minneapolis Star Tribune)

• The Raiders re-signed restricted free agent running back Jalen Richard. (Team announcement)