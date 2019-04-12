The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in two weeks, they will be selection the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players signing contracts and aftermath of the Alliance of American Football ceasing operations.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Kyler Murray meets with the New York Giants on Thursday. The Washington Redskins are next on the team visits for Murray. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Redskins are not pursuing trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• The Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshall Yanda signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2020 season. (Team announcemnent)

• Ohio State's Nick Bosa is in the Bay Area meeting with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. (NFL.com)

• The New England Patriots meeting are meeting with quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Will Grier. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)