The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in less than two weeks, they will be selecting the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wllson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making himk the highest-paid player in the league.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Oakland Raiders are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round. (Michael Gehlken, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• New York Giants quarterback says he expects the team to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

• Wide receiver Corey Coleman signs tender to return to the New York Giants. Coleman is set to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $2.025 million in 2019.

• Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown visited the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• Among the players that skipped their team's team's offseason program are New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, defensive end Michael Bennett, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. , Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler and cornerback Marcus Peters and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

• The Raiders hosted Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Monday, in addition to visits from LSU linebacker Devin White, Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen and Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Talk of a possible trade involving Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has been circulating. Clark can't be traded until he signs his franchise tender. (Jay Glazer, Fox Sports)