NFL Rumors: Raiders Unlikely To Select Quarterback in 1st Round

Keep up with the latest rumors ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

By Scooby Axson
April 16, 2019

The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in less than two weeks, they will be selecting the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wllson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making himk the highest-paid player in the league.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Oakland Raiders are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round. (Michael Gehlken, Las Vegas Review-Journal

• New York Giants quarterback says he expects the team to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

• Wide receiver Corey Coleman signs tender to return to the New York Giants. Coleman is set to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $2.025 million in 2019.

• Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown visited the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• Among the players that skipped their team's team's offseason program are New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, defensive end Michael Bennett, Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. , Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler and cornerback Marcus Peters and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

• The Raiders hosted Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Monday, in addition to visits from LSU linebacker Devin White, Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen and Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Talk of a possible trade involving Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has been circulating. Clark can't be traded until he signs his franchise tender. (Jay Glazer, Fox Sports)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message