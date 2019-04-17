NFL Teams With the Most Primetime Games in 2019

Each team will play 16 regular season games, but which ones will play the most during primetime slots?
The NFL announced the 2019 season schedule on Wednesday, revealing the times, dates and matchups for each team's 16 regular season games.
Each team will play the same number of games, but certain teams are scheduled for more Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games than others. This season, 10 teams have five games slated to take place under primetime lights. The Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers, Rams, Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks and Packers also earned five primetime nods.
The pageantry of NFL night games leads the league to try and place the best potential matchups in those time slots—whether that'd be powerhouses like the Patriots, division rivalries or potential postseason showdowns.
Here is a look at the entire schedule of 2019 night games, some of which are subject to change. With the NFL's "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in the second half of the season, teams can play their way onto primetime if they become the best matchup of the Sunday slate.
Here is the full list of primetime games:
Thursday Night Football:
Week 1: Packers vs. Bears
Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Week 3: Titans vs. Jaguars
Week 4: Eagles vs. Packers
Week 5: Rams vs. Seahawks
Week 6: Giants vs. Patriots
Week 7: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Week 8: Redskins vs. Vikings
Week 9: 49ers vs. Cardinals
Week 10: Chargers vs. Raiders
Week 11: Steelers vs. Browns
Week 12: Colts vs. Texans
Week 14: Cowboys vs. Bears
Week 15: Jets vs. Ravens
Sunday Night Football:
Week 1: Steelers vs. Patriots
Week 2: Eagles vs. Falcons
Week 3: Rams vs. Browns
Week 4: Cowboys vs. Saints
Week 5: Colts vs. Chiefs
Week 6: Steelers vs. Chargers
Week 7: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Week 8: Packers vs. Chiefs
Week 9: Patriots vs. Ravens
Week 10: Vikings vs. Cowboys
Week 11: Bears vs. Rams
Week 12: Seahawks vs. Eagles
Week 13: Patriots vs. Texans
Week 14: Seahawks vs. Rams
Week 15: Vikings vs. Chargers
Week 16: Bears vs. Chiefs
Monday Night Football
Week 1:
• Texans vs. Saints
• Broncos vs. Raiders
Week 2: Browns vs. Jets
Week 3: Bears vs. Redskins
Week 4: Bengals vs. Steelers
Week 5: Browns vs. 49ers
Week 6: Lions vs. Packers
Week 7: Patriots vs. Jets
Week 8: Dolphins vs. Steelers
Week 9: Cowboys vs. Giants
Week 10: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Week 11: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Week 12: Ravens vs. Rams
Week 13: Vikings vs. Seahawks
Week 14: Giants vs. Eagles
Week 15: Colts vs. Saints
Week 16: Packers vs. Vikings
Thanksgiving
Week 13:
• Bears vs. Lions
• Bills vs. Cowboys
• Saints vs. Falcons