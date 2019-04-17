Find out all the games for Thursday nights in 2019.
The 2019 NFL season is back with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by FOX and NFL Network.
While Packers vs. Bears kicks off the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 on NBC, that does not count as a TNF game.
Games will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
See the full schedule below:
Thursday Night Football Schedule 2019
Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Week 3: Titans vs. Jaguars
Week 4: Eagles vs. Packers
Week 5: Rams vs. Seahawks
Week 6: Giants vs. Patriots
Week 7: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Week 8: Redskins vs. Vikings
Week 9: 49ers vs. Cardinals
Week 10: Chargers vs. Raiders
Week 11: Steelers vs. Browns
Week 12: Colts vs. Texans
Week 14: Cowboys vs. Bears
Week 15: Jets vs. Ravens