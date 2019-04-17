The 2019 NFL season is back with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by FOX and NFL Network.

While Packers vs. Bears kicks off the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 on NBC, that does not count as a TNF game.

Games will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

See the full schedule below:

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2019

Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Week 3: Titans vs. Jaguars

Week 4: Eagles vs. Packers

Week 5: Rams vs. Seahawks

Week 6: Giants vs. Patriots

Week 7: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Week 8: Redskins vs. Vikings

Week 9: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Week 10: Chargers vs. Raiders

Week 11: Steelers vs. Browns

Week 12: Colts vs. Texans

Week 14: Cowboys vs. Bears

Week 15: Jets vs. Ravens