The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in exactly one week, they will be selecting the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wllson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins says he would have no problem backing up Eli Manning should be selected by the New York Giants. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Miami Dolphins have not engaged in extension discussions with running back Kenyan Drake. (Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post)

• Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his second-round restricted free agent tender. Harris will earn a $3.1 million base salary in 2019. (Team announcement)

• Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said safety Reshad Jones has not requested a trade and will not be dealt by the team. (Adam Beasley, Miami Herald)

• Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back TJ Yeldon visited the Buffalo Bills. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray no longer plans to meet with the Washington Redskins this week. (Steve Wyche, NFL Network)

• Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams visited the New York Giants on Wednesday. Williams has met with every team picking in the top five on next week's draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)