Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Donates $100K to Help Restore Burned Historical Black Churches

The three Louisiana churches Bisciotti is donating to help restore were all located in Louisiana.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 18, 2019

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is helping with the efforts to rebuild three Louisiana churches that were burned down by an alleged arsonist over the last month former Baltimore tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted.

The first of the three historically black places of worship that was burned was St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26. Greater Union Baptist was damaged April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church burned April 4.

Holden Matthews, the 21-year-old accused of starting the fires that damaged the churches, has been charged with hate crimes as well as arson.

Nearly $2 million has been raised by a GoFundMe to help rebuild the churches.

