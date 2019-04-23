Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. didn't have much to say about his old team the New York Giants after being traded last month.

Beckham spent the early part of Tuesday morning engaging with fans on social media that turned into an unceremonious ripping of the franchise he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with.

Among the topics Beckham discussed was the boat trip before the 2016 NFC Wild Card game when he and several teammates made their way to Florida after the regular season finale against the Washington Redskins.

The Giants were subsequently blown out by the Green Bay Packers 38–13.

"And we lost but of 20 points…. halftime Hail Mary.. packs on the road,” Beckham wrote. “There no victim role, I had a terrible game. Wit not many opportunities to do anything as well. I’m a man. I don’t need to hide. How many play off games have u had???”

When one fan on Twitter called him a "cancer," Beckham responded.

Ask the coach .... I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me “No”.... anything else sir. (That’s to whoever tweeted askin why I didn’t travel while I was hurt....) next — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person,” Beckham said…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct!”

Beckham also said he asked Giants head coach Pat Shurmur if he could be on the sidelines for the team's final games after his season was cut short due to a quad injury.

Beckham, who was traded to Cleveland with defensive end Olivier Vernon for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler, a 2019 1st round pick and 2019 3rd round pick, is entering the first season of a five-year, $90 million contract extension.

"A new beginning... and media that isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong ! Im lookin forward to what God has in store for me!! I’m lookin for to Jarvis Landry and a fresh start." Beckham added.