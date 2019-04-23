Rams Pick Up Quarterback Jared Goff's Fifth-Year Contract Option

The two-time Pro Bowler helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl last season.

By Kaelen Jones
April 23, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams exercised their fifth-year contract option on quarterback Jared Goff, the team announced Tuesday.

The decision will keep Goff under contract through the 2020 season.

Goff, 24, is entering his fourth season in the NFL since Los Angeles selected him with the first pick in the 2016 draft. The California product struggled during his rookie campaign, but made significant improvements under the tutelage of head coach Sean McVay. Goff has been named a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons (both appearances occurred after McVay was named coach).

Last season, Goff helped guide the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, where they lost to the New England Patriots, 13–3. During the regular season, Goff threw for a career-high 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since going 0–7 as a starter his rookie year, Goff enters next season with a career record of 24–14.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message