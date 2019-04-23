The Los Angeles Rams exercised their fifth-year contract option on quarterback Jared Goff, the team announced Tuesday.

The decision will keep Goff under contract through the 2020 season.

Goff, 24, is entering his fourth season in the NFL since Los Angeles selected him with the first pick in the 2016 draft. The California product struggled during his rookie campaign, but made significant improvements under the tutelage of head coach Sean McVay. Goff has been named a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons (both appearances occurred after McVay was named coach).

Last season, Goff helped guide the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, where they lost to the New England Patriots, 13–3. During the regular season, Goff threw for a career-high 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since going 0–7 as a starter his rookie year, Goff enters next season with a career record of 24–14.