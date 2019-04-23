The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised their fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.

In Bosa's first three seasons, he has recorded 28.5 sacks and forced five fumbles.

Bosa is set to make $720,000 in base salary this season as part of a four-year, $25.9 million contract he signed after he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft after an All-American career at Ohio State.

He had 10.5 sacks in his first year, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was even better his second season with 12.5 sacks, earning Pro Bowl honors.

The 23-year-old Bosa missed nine games in 2018 after a foot injury and finished with 5.5 sacks.