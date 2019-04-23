Chargers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Joey Bosa

The Chargers have reportedly exercised their fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa. 

By Scooby Axson
April 23, 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised their fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.

In Bosa's first three seasons, he has recorded 28.5 sacks and forced five fumbles.

Bosa is set to make $720,000 in base salary this season as part of a four-year, $25.9 million contract he signed after he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft after an All-American career at Ohio State.

He had 10.5 sacks in his first year, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was even better his second season with 12.5 sacks, earning Pro Bowl honors.

The 23-year-old Bosa missed nine games in 2018 after a foot injury and finished with 5.5 sacks.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message