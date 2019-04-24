Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will likely keep him with the team until he finishes his career.

Roethlisberger's new deal is for two additional years and runs through the 2021 season. The contract figures have yet to be reported.

Roethlisberger was entering his final year of a four-year, $87.4 million contract extension that was signed in 2015.

He had a $23.2 million 2019 salary cap number that included a $6.2 million in signing bonus proration, a $12 million base salary and a $5 million bonus due on March 15 before the new deal.

Roethlisberger, 37, previously said he intends to play "three to five more years" despite publicly discussing retirement following the 2016 season.

The 16-year veteran quarterback has been the subject of recent criticism following a fallout with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders on March 10. Brown said Roethlisberger has an "owner mentality" and that teammates can't call him out, "otherwise they meal ticket gone."

Steelers general manager came to Roethlisberger's defense, calling the quarterback the team's "unquestioned leader."

Roethlisberger led the league this season in pass attempts (675), completions (452) and passing yards (5,129), all career highs. He also threw a career-best 34 touchdown passes.

The Steelers finished the 2018 season 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs after losing the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens.