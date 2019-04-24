The Dallas Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract, reports ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Teams have until May 3 to give written notice to the player that they plan to exercise or reject the option.

Elliott has been one of the most productive backs in the league since Dallas selected him with the fourth pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Last season, Elliott rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards to go along with six touchdowns. Elliott also led Dallas in receiving with 77 catches for 567 yards and another six scores through the air.

Elliott is set to make $3.9 million in base salary this season before his compensation jumps up to $9 million for the 2020 season.

In his three NFL seasons, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the league in rushing for two of those years.

Elliott only played in 10 games during his 2017 season as he was suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy following a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend.