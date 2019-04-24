Report: Cowboys Pick Up Ezekiel Elliott's Fifth-Year Option

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly pick up the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

By Scooby Axson
April 24, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract, reports ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Teams have until May 3 to give written notice to the player that they plan to exercise or reject the option.

Elliott has been one of the most productive backs in the league since Dallas selected him with the fourth pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Last season, Elliott rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards to go along with six touchdowns. Elliott also led Dallas in receiving with 77 catches for 567 yards and another six scores through the air.

Elliott is set to make $3.9 million in base salary this season before his compensation jumps up to $9 million for the 2020 season.

In his three NFL seasons, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the league in rushing for two of those years.

Elliott only played in 10 games during his 2017 season as he was suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy following a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message