Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and projected top overall pick Kyler Murray signed an endorsement deal with Nike just one day before the 2019 NFL draft takes place in Nashville.

In an ad released on Wednesday, Murray headlined Nike's latest class of rookie endorsers, which also include quarterback Dwayne Haskins and running back Bryce Love.

"I've always dreamed of being a professional athlete," Murray says in the ad. "But honestly, I want to be the best that ever played the game."

New Nike ad featuring Kyler Murray drops ahead of the NFL draft



(via @TheKylerMurray)

Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield also signed with Nike last year. The company is the uniform provider for every NFL team.

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 4,361 yards, ran for 1,001 and amassed 54 total touchdowns in his lone season as a starter. He is the most talked about prospect ahead of the draft, projected to go No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 25.