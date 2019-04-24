The NFL has sent Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin a warning letter for his comments on players not attending voluntary offseason workouts, reports ESPN's Dan Graziano.

According to Graziano, the NFL Players' Association had asked the league to contact the organization and reinforce the rule about pressuring players. The letter warned the team and Coughlin that any future comments could lead to discipline such as a fine or forfeiture of OTA practice days.

Last week, Coughlin criticized two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith for their absence from voluntary workouts. When speaking at the team's state of the franchise presentation, Coughlin indirectly called out Ramsey and Smith who were the only two players not in attendance at the workouts.

Ramsey responded by quote tweeting his agent, who had explained why Ramsey wasn't in attendance.

“Fully aware” & “voluntary” meaning I don’t HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not. My teammates know it’s ALL love & know I’ll be ready when it’s time! 💯 https://t.co/NASgnu6egT — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 19, 2019

Following Coughlin's comments, the NFL Players' Association also voiced the union's displeasure.

The Jaguars finished last season at 5–11, and Ramsey finished with 65 combined tackles and three interceptions. Smith added 134 combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Mandatory minicamp for this year begins June 11.