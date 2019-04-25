At long last, the 2019 NFL draft is finally here. The Arizona Cardinals are set to make the first selection in the latest installment of the annual selection show, which this year is set to include plenty of drama.

Oklahoma Kyler Murray has generated plenty of buzz ahead of the draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been linked with the top pick throughout the offseason. Could he follow in the steps of former Sooners signal-caller Baker Mayfield, who was taken No. 1 by the Browns last year?

Below, you can find out how you can tune into the first round of the NFL draft.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes

Live stream: NFL.com, FuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.

Order:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams (7)

32. New England Patriots (12)