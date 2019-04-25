Find out how to watch the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.
At long last, the 2019 NFL draft is finally here. The Arizona Cardinals are set to make the first selection in the latest installment of the annual selection show, which this year is set to include plenty of drama.
Oklahoma Kyler Murray has generated plenty of buzz ahead of the draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been linked with the top pick throughout the offseason. Could he follow in the steps of former Sooners signal-caller Baker Mayfield, who was taken No. 1 by the Browns last year?
Below, you can find out how you can tune into the first round of the NFL draft.
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes
Live stream: NFL.com, FuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.
Order:
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams (7)
32. New England Patriots (12)