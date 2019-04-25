Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was taken by the Washington Redskins with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday in Nashville. The Giants passed on Haskins at the No. 6 pick and selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

The 6'3", 231-pound sophomore signal caller visited with the Giants, Broncos and Redskins before the draft. Representatives from 11 teams met with Haskins at the NFL combine in February, and both the Raiders and Dolphins sent officials to interview him at Ohio State.

The call. Dwayne was on his third Shirley temple when the Redskins called for their QB. pic.twitter.com/UsYffeEE69 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) April 26, 2019

Washington emerged as a strong frontrunner for Haskins's services on Wednesday as rumors swirled about the Redskins trading up from their No. 15 pick in order to draft a quarterback. A native of Potomac, Md., Haskins is from the DMV area. Washington traded for veteran Case Keenum this offseason but was searching for a quarterback of the future after both starter Alex Smith and the team's backup, Colt McCoy, suffered serious injuries last season.

With Smith's long-term future in question and a timetable for return unknown, Haskins wound up on the Redskins' radar.

In his only season as the Buckeyes' starter, Haskins completed 70% of his passes while throwing for 4,831 yards and a Big Ten single-season record 50 touchdown passes in 14 games. Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Redskins finished the 2018 season at 7–9. With Smith out indefinitely and McCoy still recovering from his leg injury, Haskins will provide immediate help at QB.