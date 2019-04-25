Rashan Gary couldn't contain his emotions when he heard his name called in the 2019 NFL draft when the Green Bay Packers selected him with the No. 12 pick in Nashville.

Gary broke down in tears in the green room as he soaked it all in before heading to the stage to shake Roger Goodell's hand and get his Packers hat.

.@RashanAGary with the reaction of the draft so far pic.twitter.com/SMweeWLMNd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 26, 2019

During three seasons with the Wolverines, Gary finished his career with 137 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 35 games. The former five-star prospect was the top-ranked recruit in the 2016 recruiting class and earned two-time first-team All-Big Ten nods during his time in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has had two first-round NFL Draft picks for the second time in the past three years, but just the eighth time in school history. Devin Bush Jr. was selected two picks ahead of Gary by the Steelers at No. 10.