NFL Draft May Move Indoors Due to Inclement Weather in Nashville

The draft will move inside to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center if there is inclement weather in Nashville. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 25, 2019

The NFL draft in Nashville could move indoors on Thursday night due to inclement weather, according to The Tennessean's Mariah Timms

Round one of the 2019 draft is currently slated to be held in an outdoor venue in downtown Nashville. But evening thunderstorms are in the forecast, potentially shifting the festivities to the nearby Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 

"This is the NFL. We play in all weather, rain or shine, but if it's a safety concern, we have a plan," Eric Finkelstein, the NFL's senior director for event operations told Timms. "We've worked in similar venues before, and we have contingency plans for our contingency plans."

This year's draft isn't the first time the NFL has held the first round outdoors. Philadelphia hosted the draft at an outdoor venue on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2017. 

Thursday's draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick according to Sports Illustrated's final mock draft

