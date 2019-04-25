The 2019 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. with the first round. Sports Illustrated and SINow will be covering the selections on SI's NFL Draft show, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. before the first selections.

The MMQB's Albert Breer, Andrew Perloff and Jonathan Jones will continue to keep viewers informed as selections are made, while Pro Football Focus's Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson provide PFF’s customary analytics and analysis to each of the picks. Andy Staples, Dan Rubenstein, Charlotte Wilder and Jessica Smetana will round out the draft coverage team.

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is still projected to go No. 1 to the Cardinals in Jenny Vrentas' latest mock draft, but fans will have to watch and find out how the first round unfolds.

How to watch SI's NFL Draft Show:

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 7:30 p.m ET through the end of the first round

Where to watch: SI.com, Facebook, YouTube, Periscope