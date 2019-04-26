NFL Rumors: Cardinals Receive Offers For Josh Rosen, Still Weighing Options

Keep up with the latest rumors ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2019

Day one of the draft is in the books, and to the surprise of no one, the Arizona Cardinals selectied Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa went second to the San Francisco 49ers.

The draft took a surprising turn when the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth pick, presumably the heir appearent to Eli Manning. 

There is still quality left on many team's draft board as five of the 22 players that were invited to draft in Nashville have not been selected. They hope to hear their name called when the draft resumes Friday night.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he received trade calls for Josh Rosen but the offes were not good enough to pull off trade.

• New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said he spoke to teams about trading down, but the offers were not good enough. New York selected Alabama defnesive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third pick. (New York Post)

• Police were dispatched to the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hours after audio leaked of him discussing abuse case of son with his fiance. The Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely from all team activities until more is learned about the audio. (TMZ.com)

• The Seattle Seahawks planned to keep defensive end Frank Clark until the Chiefs made a “very aggressive” offer. Seattle received Kansas City's first-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder in 2020. (950 KJR radio)

• The Cleveland Browns tried to trade into 1st round for three players. The Browns did not have a first round pick after the Odell Beckham trade but have eight picks in the final six rounds. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message