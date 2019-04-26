Day one of the draft is in the books, and to the surprise of no one, the Arizona Cardinals selectied Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa went second to the San Francisco 49ers.

The draft took a surprising turn when the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth pick, presumably the heir appearent to Eli Manning.

There is still quality left on many team's draft board as five of the 22 players that were invited to draft in Nashville have not been selected. They hope to hear their name called when the draft resumes Friday night.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he received trade calls for Josh Rosen but the offes were not good enough to pull off trade.

• New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said he spoke to teams about trading down, but the offers were not good enough. New York selected Alabama defnesive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third pick. (New York Post)

• Police were dispatched to the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hours after audio leaked of him discussing abuse case of son with his fiance. The Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely from all team activities until more is learned about the audio. (TMZ.com)

• The Seattle Seahawks planned to keep defensive end Frank Clark until the Chiefs made a “very aggressive” offer. Seattle received Kansas City's first-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder in 2020. (950 KJR radio)

• The Cleveland Browns tried to trade into 1st round for three players. The Browns did not have a first round pick after the Odell Beckham trade but have eight picks in the final six rounds. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer)