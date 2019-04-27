Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams is looking forward to helping the Cleveland Browns hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of his debut season.

Williams, who slid into the second round and was selected by the Browns with the No. 46 pick, told reporters he does not foresee his team making a similar slide in 2019.

"I know one thing—that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams said on his conference call with Cleveland-area reporters, per ESPN.com. "That's a fact."

Cleveland traded up from No. 49 to 46 in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to snag Williams, sending the No. 49 pick and a fifth-rounder acquired from Jacksonville (No. 144) in a previous trade in exchange. Williams will pair up with Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

"Oh, my God," Williams said. "Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league. You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he's going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."

The Cleveland Browns have missed the postseason for 16 straight seasons after finishing at 7–8–1 in 2018.