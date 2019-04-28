Giants Sixth-Round Pick Corey Ballentine Injured in Shooting Incident

Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballantine was injured in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kan., on Sunday morning.

Ballantine, a Division-II Washburn University defensive back, was reportedly taken to a local hospital "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound" just hours after New York selected the 23-year-old with the 180th pick in the NFL draft.

Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting, police confirmed to reporters. Simmons was 23.

Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley just sent out this statement. "Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act." pic.twitter.com/5bdd8rPIRS — Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) April 28, 2019

The Giants released a statement on Sunday expressing their awareness of the situation.

"We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information," the team said. "We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."