Giants Sixth-Round Pick Corey Ballentine Injured in Shooting Incident

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ballantine's former teammate, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting.

By Kaelen Jones
April 28, 2019

Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballantine was injured in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kan., on Sunday morning.

Ballantine, a Division-II Washburn University defensive back, was reportedly taken to a local hospital "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound" just hours after New York selected the 23-year-old with the 180th pick in the NFL draft.

Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting, police confirmed to reporters. Simmons was 23.

The Giants released a statement on Sunday expressing their awareness of the situation.

"We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information," the team said. "We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message