Comedian and master impressionist Frank Caliendo pulled off quite the prank on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim before the NFL draft on April 25, facilitating fake trade calls while impersonating Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

"So I'm sending messages from Jon Gruden," Caliendo told the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday before diving into his impression. "I'll tell you what man, how about you draft Joey Bosa at No. 1, and then I'll draft Kyler Murray and No. 4 and we'll make a trade."

Caliendo's antics worked to a degree. Keim appeared on Patrick's show during Caliendo's appearance on Tuesday and confessed his confusion in the days leading up to the NFL draft.

"I felt like I did three or four trades with the Raiders, and I had to call [Raiders general manager] Mike Mayock and realize it wasn't really them," Keim told Patrick.

Watch the entire exchange between Caliendo, Keim and Patrick below.

Comedian @FrankCaliendo left @AZCardinals GM Steve Keim voicemails as Jon Gruden on draft day pic.twitter.com/sEVgqoUQHw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 29, 2019

Caliendo's trickery didn't come at the hands of a stanger. He has known Keim for "about six or seven years", per Caliendo.

Keim and the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday. The Raiders landed Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick