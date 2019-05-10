While the removal of Kam Chancellor from the Seahawks’ roster was a formality, the announcement that wide receiver Doug Baldwin would also be released—and likely sent off into retirement after a stellar career—really closed a chapter of Seahawks history.

A few "Where Are They Now?"-type pieces on the 2013 Super Bowl team popped up last summer when, at the time, there were seven Super Bowl champion Seahawks left on the roster (six starters). Today, as best as I can count, that’s down to three: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

Some discussion was had Thursday about why this team never won more than a single Super Bowl. Long-time NFL reporter Jason Cole noted that it still makes Richard Sherman upset. Our own Albert Breer wondered if they would go down in history similar to the singularly-dominant 1985 Bears.

Hoisting up Baldwin in particular as an example, I don’t think they will. The 2013 Seahawks, and some of their better teams leading up to the massive roster shakedown a few years later, had a cultural significance both inside and outside of the NFL that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. For a moment, there was this perfectly harnessed, egalitarian energy. Notorious for not being afraid to cut draft picks in lieu of free agents, there was a sense that this was one of the league’s last true meritocracies. Baldwin was undrafted out of Stanford, and, like many of his teammates, was unafraid not only to topple the depth chart, but also to speak thoughtfully on whatever was on his mind.

While tensions eventually got the better of the team’s core, a natural side effect to the competition-first mantra that bred the roster in the first place, what they were at the height of their power shouldn’t be forgotten: Perpetually underrated, fun to watch and seemingly always in contention.

