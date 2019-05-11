Kyler Murray officially kicked off the start of his NFL career on Friday afternoon by taking the field on the Cardinals' first day of rookie mini-camp, but the team's prized pick didn't have the right cleats for the occasion.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Murray was forced to wear an uncomfortable new pair of cleats after the footwear he had requested failed to arrive to the facility on time. The shoes left the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with pain in his feet after practice.

Murray limped to the podium and looked uncomfortable as he spoke with reporters following the team's two-hour workout.

"My feet hurt a little bit," Murray said. "It's been a long time since I put cleats on. I've been running around. The cleats were pretty new."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was not concerned about Murray's feet and said the team would attempt to get the right cleats delivered by Saturday's practice. Murray added that, other than his feet, he felt "pretty good" after practicing for the first time since December.

"It was good finally touching the field again," Murray said. "A lot of this process has been just a lot of talk and evaluation and stuff like that. Just to actually be able to play football again, get out here with the guys and do what you love, it was fun."

Murray was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year option worth $35 million on May 9.

The Cardinals open the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 8.