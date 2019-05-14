Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has no plans to focus on taking rookie quarterback Drew Lock under his wing this season.

Speaking to reporters after Denver's first day of organized team activities Monday, Flacco said his priority is winning games, not mentoring the Broncos' second round NFL draft pick.

"I got so many things to worry about," Flacco told reporters, according to NFL.com. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. I'm trying to go out there and play the best football of my life. As far as a time constraint and all stuff, I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is, and like I said, I hope he does develop. But I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

Flacco added that, because he is learning a new offense, Lock would have more to gain from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

"I'm not a selfish person, I don't think," Flacco said. "There are times where you have to be selfish. But listen, Rich does such a good job in those meeting rooms. Drew is going to learn from listening to him talk, and then all of us getting reps on the field and seeing how we all do it as a collective group and as a quarterback.

"Listen, I hope he does learn from me because that means we're out there and we're slinging it around and having a lot of fun because he's going to learn by watching us do it and watching us do it well," Flacco continued. "That's how he's going to learn the timing and all those things is to be able to see it on film and hear Rich talk about it with me and digest as much as possible."

Coach Vic Fangio and president of football operations and general manager John Elway have both previously stated that Flacco is the team's starting quarterback this season.

The Broncos acquired Flacco in a trade with the Ravens on Feb. 13. After suffering a hip injury late last year, Flacco was replaced by rookie backup Lamar Jackson. Flacco started nine games for Baltimore in 2018, going 4–5 while throwing for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Broncos finished this past season 6–10, third in the AFC West.