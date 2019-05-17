'The Longest Yard' Hasn't Aged Well, But Has Great Cameos and Inspired the Philly Special

Kevin Winter/Getty

Quickly

  • 'The Longest Yard' has a star-studded cast, a shocking amount of product placement and some plots that haven't held up well.
By Conor Orr, Mark Mravic, and Bette Marston
May 17, 2019

The latest installment of Bad Football Movies takes aim at a strange time in the Adam Sandler cannon: On the heels of his massively successful run of comedies, and in the midst of his turn toward more serious films like Punch-Drunk Love and Funny People came The Longest Yard. The remake of the dark 1974 classic is decidedly more commercial, featuring dozens of ridiculous cameos, and major corporate tie-ins with the likes of ESPN and McDonalds. 

It's the second-highest grossing sports comedy of all time, behind only The Waterboy, another Sandler film. But is it a good football movie? 

Host Conor Orr, alongside MMQB executive editor Mark Mravic and MMQB staff editor Bette Marston, take a magnifying lens to this jail yard comedy, and discover a movie that may have actually inspired the Philly Special, along with other really awful trick plays attempted by Chuck Pagano during his time as head coach of the Colts. Just 14 years old, there are clear plot lines and running gags that have not aged well, but a handful of solid performances from the likes of Chris Rock, Terry Crews and original Longest Yard star Burt Reynolds (!), elevate it to watch-able.

Mitch Goldich

So come on, crack a beer and enjoy Episode 3 of Bad Football Movies.

If you enjoy this, go back and listen to our previous episodes on Draft Day and Any Given SundaySubscribe to the MMQB Podcast for more football movies, plus our regular slate of NFL podcast.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message