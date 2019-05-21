Report: Ndamukong Suh Nearing One-Year Deal With Buccaneers

The three-time All-Pro tallied 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Rams in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 21, 2019

The Buccaneers are nearing a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Suh joins Tampa Bay after one season with the Rams. He tallied 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks while paired with Aaron Donald to form one of the fiercest defensive interiors in the NFL. Los Angeles lost to the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Tampa Bay released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Monday. McCoy reached six Pro Bowls in nine seasons with the Bucs after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2010.

Suh has been one of the league's most productive defensive lineman since being selected one pick ahead of McCoy in 2010. The Nebraska product is a three-time All-Pro and the 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. He has 56 career sacks. 

The Buccaneers finished last in the NFC South in 2018 at 5–11. They drafted LSU linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message