The Buccaneers are nearing a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Suh joins Tampa Bay after one season with the Rams. He tallied 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks while paired with Aaron Donald to form one of the fiercest defensive interiors in the NFL. Los Angeles lost to the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Tampa Bay released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Monday. McCoy reached six Pro Bowls in nine seasons with the Bucs after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2010.

Suh has been one of the league's most productive defensive lineman since being selected one pick ahead of McCoy in 2010. The Nebraska product is a three-time All-Pro and the 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. He has 56 career sacks.

The Buccaneers finished last in the NFC South in 2018 at 5–11. They drafted LSU linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft.