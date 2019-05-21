Robert Kraft Trial Postponed While Prosecutors Appeal Video Suppression Ruling

A Florida judge agreed to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal a video suppression ruling.

By Associated Press
May 21, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video. The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings that meant the videos’ use had to be blocked.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message