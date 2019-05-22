Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is paying it forward.

Johnson donated $500,000 to Kilgore College to build "The Lane" Athletic Performance Center. The 3,800-square foot facility will include weight and training equipment to be used by all sports teams, the school announced in a statement.

"I wanted to give back to one of the places that was pivotal for helping with my success," Johnson said in the statement.

"I'm finally in a place where I can make these things a reality and inspire the next generation to chase their dreams," he added. "It truly is an underdog story...my whole purpose is to show them that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to."

Kilgore College said Johnson's gift is one of the largest ever given as a single donation to its athletics department. Construction is expected to be completed by spring of 2020.

Johnson played at Kilgore College for one season in 2008 as both a quarterback and tight end. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2009 and played with the Sooners for three seasons before the Eagles selected him with the fourth overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft.

Johnson embodied the Eagles' underdog storyline of their 2017 Super Bowl-winning season. He also earned his first Pro-Bowl nod that year and a second in 2018 while becoming one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.