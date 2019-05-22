The NFL has awarded the 2021 draft to the city of Cleveland, the league announced Wednesday.

The announcement was made at the annual Spring League Meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla. following a review of the proposal by the Super Bowl & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

"Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience.”

The league also announced that Kansas City will host the 2023 draft and hinted that a big city will likely host the event in 2022.

20 teams bid on future drafts and 13 reportedly sent representatives to Nashville to scout the 2019 draft. The league announced in December that the 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas before the Raiders begin to play in their new home in Nevada.

Until 2014, the draft was held somewhere in New York, including a stretch from 2006 to ’14 at Radio City Music Hall.

Since then, the league has let other NFL cities bid on hosting the event and has awarded the draft on an annual basis. Chicago hosted in 2015 and ’16, Philadelphia in ’17 and Dallas in ’18. Nashville served as the draft's most recent host city.