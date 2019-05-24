On Your Marks! Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Jr., Others to Compete in 40-Yard Race

Some of the NFL's quickest players will lace up and compete in a 40-yard race. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 24, 2019

Some of the NFL's quickest players will compete in a 40-yard race on June 29, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. 

Among the participants are the Saints' Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn, the Bears' Tarik Cohen, the Jets' Robby Anderson, the Ravens' Mark Ingram, the Vikings Trae Waynes, the Redskins' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the Titans' Kevin Byard and the Cardinals' Budda Baker. The race will be hosted by 40 Yards of Gold, an organization dedicated to showcasing speed in football. 

Here's how each of those players fared when they ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine:

Name 40-yard dash time  Combine Year
Alvin Kamara 4.56s 2017

Ted Ginn

 4.37-4.45s* 2007
Tarik Cohen 4.42s 2017
Robby Anderson 4.34s 2016
Mark Ingram 4.62 2011
Trae Waynes 4.31s 2015
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 4.33s 2008
Kevin Byard 4.44s 2016
Budda Baker 4.45s 2015

*Ginn didn't run at the combine, so the range of times comes from a pre-draft workout.

The nine players above do not represent the full list of participants; you can find a more complete list at the 40 Yards of Gold website

Ted Ginn, who claims he has run a 4.22 40-yard dash before, recently proclaimed he's the fastest receiver in the NFL and that he's willing to challenge anyone to a race for $10,000. 

