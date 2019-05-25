Regardless of where defensive tackle Gerald McCoy lands this offseason, McCoy is certain the team "is going to be a contender."

"I want to win," McCoy told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I'm not worried about where I'm living. Wherever I got to go to win. ... Everybody's open."

McCoy, 31, visited the Cleveland Browns on Friday but walked away from the meeting without a contract. McCoy is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has several other teams interested in signing him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released McCoy on May 20 after nine seasons with the team. McCoy was slated to make $13 million in 2019, none of which was guaranteed. He had three years remaining on his contract. After hiring Bruce Arians as head coach on Jan. 8, the Buccaneers reportedly remained uncommitted to bringing back McCoy throughout the offseason.

Tampa Bay took McCoy with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft. The Oklahoma product is a six-time Pro Bowler with 54.5 sacks and 296 tackles racked up over his career.

McCoy recorded 17 solo tackles and six sacks in 2018, leading the team with 21 quarterback pressures. The Buccaneers finished the year 5–11 and missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season.