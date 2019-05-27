Big things are expected from New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in his second season now that new coach Adam Gase has taken charge of the offense.

Gase was hired in January after Todd Bowles was fired after four seasons with the team and no playoff appearances.

Gase says part of Darnold's development has been studying a lot of Peyton Manning. Gase was the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator during the 2013 and 2014 seasons with Manning at the helm.

"And it’s everything from how Manning handles himself/the offense at the line to what Manning would ask in meetings, all the way down to how Manning would take notes," Gase said to the MMQB.

“He watches a lot of the old stuff—he’s watched a lot of Peyton’s stuff,” Gase added. “He’s watched almost all of our cut-ups. The good thing is we’ve got a pretty healthy library of examples … He’s watched so much of it he can bring up certain plays from different seasons to where he’ll ask a question—hey, what made him do this? Or why did he think this way? He’s really gone through a lot of this stuff already.”

Darnold and Manning haven’t spoken yet, and according to Gase he hopes they will talk “eventually."

The 21–year–old Darnold started 13 games during his rookie season, posting a 4–9 record. He completed 58% for 2,865 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.