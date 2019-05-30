Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't be attempting too many rushes during the 2019 season, team owner Steve Bisciotti said according to ESPN's Jaison Hensley.

Bisciotti, speaking on an hour-long conference call with season-ticket owners, reassured those worried about Jackson's increased risk of injury that the young franchise quarterback would be running less this season compared to 2018. Jackson set the NFL record for quarterbacks by running 147 times last season and surpassed Bobby Douglass's record of 141 in 1972.

Jackson replaced Joe Flacco in Week 10, winning six of seven starts while averaging 17 carries per game to lead the Ravens to their first AFC North title since 2012. He finished the season with 695 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to his 1,201 yards and six scores through the air.

"I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game," Bisciotti said. "That's not what this offense is about."

Unlike last season, Bisciotti believes the team will be able to better tailor its offense around Jackson without forcing him to rush as much this year.

"Everything falls to Lamar," Bisciotti said. "We believe in him. We believe he's going to be great. He desires to be great. We will continue to build the team around his strengths, and he'll continue to work on his weaknesses."

The Ravens finished the season 10–6 and fell to the Chargers 23–17 in the Wild Card round.