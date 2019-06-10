Family members and close friends of former Ball State cornerback Eric Patterson have confirmed the 26-year-old was shot in his Florida home Saturday and died due to the injuries, according to Kavitha Surana and Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times.

According to police, Patterson's roommate heard noises inside their residence shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, and when he came out to the living area he found Patterson on his back and an unknown suspect who fled the home. Patterson had been shot and was in need of medical attention, which police provided until paramedics arrived and rushed Patterson to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not confirmed the former NFL player was the victim, but family members and Ball State coach Mike Neu have confirmed Patterson's death.

We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. We are extremely saddened by this, and we ask that you please keep Eric and his family in your prayers.



Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal. #EP pic.twitter.com/MZkMnKxRiS — Coach Mike Neu (@BSUCoachNeu) June 10, 2019

According to police, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Patterson played three years with the Cardinals in college before signing with the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He was cut by New England later that summer but signed with the Colts and spent time on the practice squad and active roster throughout September 2015. He was cut by Indianapolis and then signed with the Rams where he went from practice squad to the main roster before ending up on injured reserve in January 2016.

The Browns signed Patterson after Los Angeles released him, but he was unable to make Cleveland's squad in 2016.