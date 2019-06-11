Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Agree to Three-Year, $52.5 Million Extension

The four-time Pro Bowler's deal ensures the Saints retain him for the next five seasons.

By Kaelen Jones
June 11, 2019

Star defensive end Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints reportedly agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the contract has a max value of $55.5 million and includes over $42 million in guaranteed money.

The deal will keep Jordan, who turns 30 next month, under contract through the 2023 season. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering his eighth season.

The Saints originally selected Jordan out of California with the 24th pick of the 2011 NFL draft. He has never missed a game and appeared in all 128 possible games (127 starts) since entering the league.

Last season, Jordan registered 12 sacks, marking the fourth season of his career in which he's recorded 10 sacks or more. He enters the 2019 season with 71.5 career sacks, which ranks 12th-most among active players and 87th all-time. 

