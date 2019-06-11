Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was told by the team that he won't be receiving a contract extension this year, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Speaking to reporters during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Ramsey said he was informed by his agent that the Jaguars will not be giving him an extension on his contract, which currently has two years left on it.

The Pro Bowl corner believes he has outperformed his rookie contract but said he isn't upset that he will have to wait at least one more year before the deal is extended.

"As long as I'm a part of this organization, as long as I'm a part of Duval County, I'm going to give the city and the players all I've got, and I think y'all know that," Ramsey said, according to ESPN. "I've fought through injuries. I've fought through everything, haven't missed a game. I think I'm in a similar situation as Yan [Yannick Ngakoue], as where I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I've earned a new contract.

"But at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world," Ramsey added. "I'm tremendously blessed. I'm so blessed. I'm not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I've been told."

Ramsey joked on Twitter following the news, saying that he was going to "ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away."

“Imma ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away” 😂😂😭😭 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 11, 2019

Ramsey is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and is set to earn $3.634 million in base salary. The Jags exercised the fifth-year option for the former No. 5 pick, which would pay him $13.7 million in 2020.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Ramsey has nine career interceptions and 44 career pass breakups through his first three years in the league. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and has not missed a single start.

Ramsey finished the 2018 season with 62 solo tackles and three interceptions.