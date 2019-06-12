McNair was a three-time Pro Bowler in Tennessee, splitting the MVP award with Peyton Manning.
The Titans announced on Wednesday they will retire former quarterback Steve McNair's No. 9 jersey.
McNair played for the franchise from 1995-2003, spending his first two years as a Houston Oiler. He reached three Pro Bowls with Tennessee and split the 2003 MVP award with Peyton Manning. McNair is second on the franchise's all-time passing yards list and third in passing touchdowns.
The Alcorn State product retired in 2007 after two seasons in Baltimore. He was tragically found murdered in his Nashville condo in July 2009.
The #Titans will retire Steve McNair's No. 9. #Retire9 pic.twitter.com/4KZF83AmzM— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 12, 2019
McNair won't the only Titan to have his number retired in 2019. Tennessee announced it will also retire Eddie George's No. 27 to honor the leading rusher in franchise history.
“Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90’s and early 2000’s,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember."
McNair and George's uniforms will officially be retired during a ceremony at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 15.
An investigation into McNair's death was the subject of an SI: True Crime podcast hosted by Tim Rohan.