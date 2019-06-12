The Titans announced on Wednesday they will retire former quarterback Steve McNair's No. 9 jersey.

McNair played for the franchise from 1995-2003, spending his first two years as a Houston Oiler. He reached three Pro Bowls with Tennessee and split the 2003 MVP award with Peyton Manning. McNair is second on the franchise's all-time passing yards list and third in passing touchdowns.

The Alcorn State product retired in 2007 after two seasons in Baltimore. He was tragically found murdered in his Nashville condo in July 2009.

McNair won't the only Titan to have his number retired in 2019. Tennessee announced it will also retire Eddie George's No. 27 to honor the leading rusher in franchise history.