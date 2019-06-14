Former Browns and Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. will be retried on the eight unresolved charges that led to a mistrial earlier this week, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman announced at a hearing Friday, per the Associated Press.

Winslow, 35, was found guilty of raping a 58-year-old woman on Monday. He was also convicted of exposing himself to a 59-year-old woman in the middle of a spring day while she worked in her garden and making lewd gestures toward a 77-year-old woman while she worked out at a gym. The jury remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, including two counts of rape, and the judge declared a mistrial.

In a longform story published on Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported that Winslow repeatedly watched pornography during team meetings and was known as being a "compulsive masturbater and pornography enthusiast."

Winslow was facing 12 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents with three women. If he is also found guilty of the eight remaining counts, Winslow faces life in prison. He will not be sentenced until after he is retried, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said.

On Friday, Bowman also ruled that Winslow will remain in jail ahead of the trial, which will begin with jury selection on Sept. 30. Testimony is slated to begin on Oct. 7.

Drafted by the Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 draft, Winslow caught 469 passes and 25 touchdowns in nine seasons in the NFL.