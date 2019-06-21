Ex-Patriots Player Surprised to Receive Super Bowl Ring After Being Cut Last Season

Kenjon Barner was cut by the Patriots three times last season, but he still got to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.

By Jenna West
June 21, 2019

Kenjon Barner wasn't at the Super Bowl with the Patriots in February, but he recently celebrated their victory after a surprise package came in the mail.

Barner played in five games for New England last season despite being signed and cut by the team three times. He first joined the Patriots' roster on September 11, only to get cut eight days later. The team signed Barner again on September 26, and he made his Patriots debut in Week 4 with three carries for 11 yards against the Dolphins.

New England released Barner on October 4 but brought him back four days later for a longer stint. He played in four games before the Patriots waived him on November 13. He carried the ball 19 times for 71 yards in five games.

Barner moved on to the Panthers after his days with the Patriots ended, but New England thanked him for his time by sending him a Super Bowl ring last week. The running back posted photos on Instagram to show off the ring and a note from owner Robert Kraft.

But the story gets even cooler. Barner, who won his first Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2017, decided to give his Patriots bling to his dad for Father's Day.

"This means more to me than anything, being able to see the happiness that this stuff brings my Dad means the world to me," Barner wrote.

Barner's dad was speechless when he opened the box and saw the ring. Honestly, I think seeing a piece of hardware with 20 sapphires and 422 diamonds totaling 9.85 carats would leave anyone speechless.

Barner will continue his quest to earn another Super Bowl ring with the Falcons next season after signing a one-year deal with the franchise in March.

