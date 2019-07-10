Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth is "in dire need of a kidney," he announced on Wednesday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Haynesworth, a two-time Pro Bowler, told his followers that he needs a kidney transplant and is seeking a donor. Haynesworth is pictured in his hospital bed at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

"Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans,” Haynesworth wrote. "Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now. The time has come family, friends and fans. I’m in dire need of a kidney. Mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only eight seasons in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of the latest ordeal is I can ask . . . someone to generously donate a kidney."

Haynesworth, now 38, played ten seasons after the Titans made him the 15th overall choice in 2002. He spent seven seasons in Tennessee before joining the Redskins in 2009, where he spent two seasons.

Haynesworth then played six games with the Patriots in 2011 and seven with the Buccaneers to finish the 2011 season.

Haynesworth recorded a career 347 tackles, 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during his time in the NFL.