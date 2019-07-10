Former Tennessee Titans DL Albert Hayneswroth 'in Dire Need of a Kidney'

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Haynesworth has been battling kidney disease "for a few years."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 10, 2019

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth is "in dire need of a kidney," he announced on Wednesday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Haynesworth, a two-time Pro Bowler, told his followers that he needs a kidney transplant and is seeking a donor. Haynesworth is pictured in his hospital bed at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

"Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans,” Haynesworth wrote. "Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now. The time has come family, friends and fans. I’m in dire need of a kidney. Mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only eight seasons in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of the latest ordeal is I can ask . . . someone to generously donate a kidney."

View this post on Instagram

Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP

A post shared by Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) on

Haynesworth, now 38, played ten seasons after the Titans made him the 15th overall choice in 2002. He spent seven seasons in Tennessee before joining the Redskins in 2009, where he spent two seasons.

Haynesworth then played six games with the Patriots in 2011 and seven with the Buccaneers to finish the 2011 season.

Haynesworth recorded a career 347 tackles, 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during his time in the NFL.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message