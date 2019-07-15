Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is not expected to sign a long-term deal by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign players who have been franchised, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

According to Schefter, Clowney is also not expected to be traded, meaning the three-time Pro Bowler will spend the season playing under a franchise tag worth $15.967 million in 2019.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson added that while Clowney is not expected to miss any games, he is expected to miss "a major portion" of training camp.

Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Texans will go without hiring a new general manager for the 2019 season, potentially complicating long-term contract negotiations. Houston's decision came one month after the team fired general manager Brian Gaine after 17 months on the job.

Clowney, 26, was drafted by the Texans with the first overall pick in 2014. He missed 15 games with knee injuries his first two seasons but missed just one game over the last two years.

Clowney finished the 2018 season with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in addition to posting an NFL ninth-best 16 tackles for loss.

The Texans finished in first place in the AFC South with an 11–5 record last season before losing to the Colts in the Wild Card round.