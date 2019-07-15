Keenan Allen Is the Voice of Every Player Mad About Their Madden 20 Rating

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Players were not too pleased about their Madden 20 ratings that were released Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2019

Everybody is not a fan of Madden's newest ratings.

The classic EA Sports game released rating for players across the NFL Monday and many people were not too pleased with how they or their teammates were rated for the game.

Now, the game will update ratings during the season based on how players are performing, but the pain of a low initial rating will always be there and that sting can't go away. From Tom Brady to Eric Ebron, plenty of players who had big years last season felt snubbed in some way by their rating.

But no matter how hurt or angry or disrespected any player might have felt, nobody articulated their issues with Madden better than Keenan Allen of the Chargers.

But there was one player who was happy about how Madden assessed his game.

How many quarterbacks does that make Jalen Ramsey better than?

