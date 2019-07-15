Everybody is not a fan of Madden's newest ratings.

The classic EA Sports game released rating for players across the NFL Monday and many people were not too pleased with how they or their teammates were rated for the game.

Now, the game will update ratings during the season based on how players are performing, but the pain of a low initial rating will always be there and that sting can't go away. From Tom Brady to Eric Ebron, plenty of players who had big years last season felt snubbed in some way by their rating.

But no matter how hurt or angry or disrespected any player might have felt, nobody articulated their issues with Madden better than Keenan Allen of the Chargers.

safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZwn4ZNeZl — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 15, 2019

HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it....PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx.



UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain’t playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

Don’t hurt em with the truth @RayLozaTX ! 🤫 #Facts



Your thought @EAMaddenNFL ? This a historic rating? Or we ranking on production? https://t.co/JZWP9OSAi1 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

Madden on that Bull 💩 I see.. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 15, 2019

I’ll still give anybody a L in Madden With Us! 😎 https://t.co/Qt4Jhr8Rxv — Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) July 15, 2019

Brees don’t play video games 99 in real life! https://t.co/xV2PI8V5yY — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 15, 2019

I recently found out that I’m only a 81 rating on @EAMaddenNFL I don’t play the game but I do feel extremely disrespected.. I will not forget this #NoBadDaysStill — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 15, 2019

Turn the tape on ‼️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/AEaeqXJwdf — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) July 15, 2019

But there was one player who was happy about how Madden assessed his game.

God’s Child 🙏🏾.. through it all, He continues to bless me & for that, I want to let his light shine through me! He gets all the glory!! Thank you! Have a great day & year! https://t.co/OzZVJfNR2T — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 15, 2019

Back to back what you expect?! & idc it’s a video game lol.. I used to play it as a child & create myself. Now I don’t have to! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 15, 2019

How many quarterbacks does that make Jalen Ramsey better than?