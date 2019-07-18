Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has gone to great lengths to defend new teammate Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason and that includes taking shots at Giants fans in the process.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes, Mayfield said there is no truth to the rumors that Beckham would have preferred staying in New York over getting traded to the Browns. The second-year quarterback also ripped fans who questioned Beckham's work ethic and character by adding that Beckham will get to see what it's like playing in front of "real fans" now that he is in Cleveland.

"He’s here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love and support him and allow him to be himself," Mayfield said. "He’s here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."

Mayfield previously defended Beckham on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" in April when Cowherd insisted that Beckham wasn't happy after being traded to the Browns. He also called Cowherd a "clown" on Twitter after the host listed several of Beckham's off-the-field antics as the wide receiver's top 10 career highlights.

"Once again, you’re a clown.... now I know you’re just trying to get me fired up," Mayfield tweeted in response to the list. "'Most memorable moments'... he’s 26 and his greatest moments are ahead of him. You forget the kids and people he inspires. That goes much further than football..."

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with New York, who selected the wideout with the 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his Giants tenure. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in 12 games during a tumultuous 2018 campaign, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Beckham, 26, signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with New York ahead of the 2018 season before being dealt to Cleveland in March. He is scheduled to make $16.75 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

The Browns and Giants are not scheduled to play this season.